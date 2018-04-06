Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) and Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Critical Contrast

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Compass Diversified pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Invesco Bond Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and Invesco Bond Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified 2.20% 2.11% 0.97% Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Compass Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Bond Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Diversified and Invesco Bond Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.27 billion 0.78 $27.99 million N/A N/A Invesco Bond Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Bond Fund.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Diversified has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Bond Fund has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Compass Diversified and Invesco Bond Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invesco Bond Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Diversified presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Compass Diversified’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than Invesco Bond Fund.

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Invesco Bond Fund on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $500 million in transaction size between $4 million and $500 million in companies with cash flows between $10 million and $450 million, enterprise values between $100 million and $500 million, and an EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can also make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of the Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and manages day-to-day business and operations of firm. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek interest income while conserving capital. The Fund invests primarily in fixed-rate the United States investment-grade corporate bonds with flexibility to integrate approximately 20% of its total assets in non-investment-grade, the United States dollar denominated and non-United States dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers (both developed and emerging markets). The Fund also invests in government securities, asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage-backed securities. The Fund also invests in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics to securities, in which it invests. Invesco Advisers, Inc. serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

