Head-To-Head Survey: Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) vs. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Delek Logistics Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains All American Pipeline 3.26% 10.01% 3.52% Delek Logistics Partners 12.90% -292.19% 16.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Plains All American Pipeline has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plains All American Pipeline and Delek Logistics Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains All American Pipeline 0 10 11 0 2.52 Delek Logistics Partners 1 2 0 0 1.67

Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.70%. Delek Logistics Partners has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Delek Logistics Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plains All American Pipeline and Delek Logistics Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains All American Pipeline $26.22 billion 0.64 $856.00 million $0.94 24.64 Delek Logistics Partners $538.08 million 1.35 $69.40 million $2.09 13.97

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Delek Logistics Partners. Delek Logistics Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains All American Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Delek Logistics Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment transports crude oil and NGL through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased 18,700 miles of active crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of active and above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment provides storage, terminalling, and throughput services for crude oil, NGL, and natural gas; and NGL fractionation and isomerization, and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage working capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; 1 condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of active pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment purchases crude oil at the wellhead, pipeline, terminal, and rail facilities; stores inventory, and NGL and natural gas; purchases NGL; resells or exchanges crude oil and NGL; and transports crude oil and NGL on trucks, barges, railcars, pipelines, and vessels. This segment owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines; 406 miles of refined product pipelines; and approximately 600 miles of crude oil gathering and trunk lines with an aggregate of approximately 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storing, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

