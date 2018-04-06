Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) & DISH Network (DISH) Financial Survey

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 14.59% 22.56% 4.35% Salem Media Group 9.34% 2.54% 0.96%

Dividends

Salem Media Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. DISH Network does not pay a dividend. Salem Media Group pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DISH Network and Salem Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 8 8 0 2.41 Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DISH Network presently has a consensus target price of $63.53, indicating a potential upside of 64.97%. Given DISH Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Risk & Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Salem Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DISH Network and Salem Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $14.39 billion 1.25 $2.10 billion $2.54 15.16 Salem Media Group $263.74 million 0.33 $24.64 million $0.22 15.23

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Salem Media Group. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salem Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DISH Network beats Salem Media Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations. The Sling branded pay-TV services consist of live, linear streaming over-the-top Internet-based domestic, international and Latino video programing services. The Company markets broadband services under the dishNET brand. The Company makes investments in the research and development, wireless testing and wireless network infrastructure.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Company’s broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. The Company’s radio stations carry national and local programming content, as well as national and local advertisers. The Company’s Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed for audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative news. The Company’s publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. The Company owns and operates approximately 116 radio stations in over 40 markets.

