Financial Survey: First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) versus Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE:FUR)

Winthrop Realty Trust (NYSE: FUR) and First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Winthrop Realty Trust alerts:

93.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Potomac Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Winthrop Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Winthrop Realty Trust and First Potomac Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winthrop Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A First Potomac Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

First Potomac Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Given First Potomac Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Potomac Realty Trust is more favorable than Winthrop Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Winthrop Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Potomac Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and First Potomac Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A First Potomac Realty Trust -7.99% -2.35% -0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Winthrop Realty Trust and First Potomac Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winthrop Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Potomac Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Potomac Realty Trust beats Winthrop Realty Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winthrop Realty Trust Company Profile

Winthrop Realty Trust (Winthrop) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through its operating partnership, WRT Realty L.P. (Operating Partnership). The Company’s business is owning real property and real estate related assets. The Company has adopted a plan of liquidation. The Company is not permitted to make any new investments other than protective acquisitions or advances with respect to its existing assets, including providing seller financing to purchasers of its assets if it deems it prudent to facilitate the sale of such asset. It is permitted to satisfy any existing contractual obligations, including any capital call requirements and acquisitions or dispositions pursuant to buy-sell provisions under existing joint venture documentation. The Company holds approximately 10 consolidated operating properties, over 10 equity investments, approximately four loans receivable, one secured financing receivable and one loan security.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The Company’s segments include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership. The Company’s portfolio consist a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant office properties, and business parks. The office properties are single-story and multi-story buildings that are primarily for office uses, and business parks consists of buildings with office features combined with some industrial property space. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned properties totaling 6.7 million square feet and had a non-controlling ownership interest in properties totaling an additional 0.9 million square feet through five unconsolidated joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Winthrop Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winthrop Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.