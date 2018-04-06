Head to Head Comparison: Fleetcor (FLT) vs. Envestnet (ENV)

Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fleetcor has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fleetcor and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fleetcor 0 1 12 1 3.00 Envestnet 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fleetcor presently has a consensus target price of $208.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Fleetcor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fleetcor is more favorable than Envestnet.

Profitability

This table compares Fleetcor and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fleetcor 32.90% 21.15% 6.85% Envestnet -0.48% 9.93% 4.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Fleetcor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Fleetcor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fleetcor and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fleetcor $2.25 billion 7.80 $740.20 million $7.88 24.81 Envestnet $683.68 million 3.50 -$3.28 million $0.88 60.80

Fleetcor has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Fleetcor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fleetcor beats Envestnet on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fleetcor

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

