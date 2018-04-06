Gray Television (GTN) and ITV (ITVPY) Head to Head Comparison

ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 29.67% 11.91% 2.64%

Risk and Volatility

ITV has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ITV and Gray Television, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50 Gray Television 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.44%. Given Gray Television’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than ITV.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Gray Television does not pay a dividend. ITV pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITV and Gray Television’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV $4.78 billion 1.75 $607.17 million $2.30 9.02 Gray Television $882.73 million 1.23 $261.95 million $1.17 10.30

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Gray Television. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gray Television, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gray Television beats ITV on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. Its Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix. In addition, this segment operates DTT Multiplex A in the United Kingdom. The companys ITV Studios segment produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. This segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segments distribution business licenses ITVs finished programs and formats, and third party content internationally. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX). In addition to a primary broadcast channel, each of its stations can also broadcast additional secondary digital channels within a market by utilizing the same bandwidth, but with different programming from the primary channel. The Company also broadcasts local news/weather channels in certain of its existing markets. Along with affiliations with ABC, CBS and FOX, the Company’s secondary channels are affiliated with various smaller networks and program services.

