IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI) is one of 16 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IMPINJ to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IMPINJ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 6 1 0 2.14 IMPINJ Competitors 58 148 199 5 2.37

IMPINJ currently has a consensus price target of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 93.33%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.64%. Given IMPINJ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMPINJ and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $125.30 million -$17.32 million -43.10 IMPINJ Competitors $2.10 billion $202.49 million 4.79

IMPINJ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMPINJ. IMPINJ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

IMPINJ has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPINJ’s peers have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of IMPINJ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of IMPINJ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -13.82% -6.01% -4.62% IMPINJ Competitors -23.18% -43.46% -9.35%

Summary

IMPINJ beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform. In addition, the company's platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food, and luggage to consumer and business applications, including inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, airline, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

