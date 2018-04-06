Financial Comparison: Interface (TILE) & The Competition

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) is one of 3 public companies in the “Carpets & rugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Interface to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Interface and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface 5.34% 22.08% 9.26% Interface Competitors 4.42% 12.06% 5.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Interface shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Interface shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Carpets & rugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interface and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50 Interface Competitors 13 73 147 10 2.63

Interface currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.19%. As a group, “Carpets & rugs” companies have a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Interface’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interface has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Interface pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Interface pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Carpets & rugs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 22.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interface and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Interface $996.44 million $53.24 million 21.36 Interface Competitors $3.63 billion $338.44 million -1.15

Interface’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Interface. Interface is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Interface has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interface’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interface peers beat Interface on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Interface

Interface Inc. is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company distributes its products through two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors. The Company sells an antimicrobial chemical compound under the trademark Intersept that the Company incorporates in all of its modular carpet products. It also sells its TacTiles carpet tile installation system, along with a range of traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance that are manufactured by a third party. It also provides turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business.

