Contrasting Just Energy (NYSE:JE) & Vectren (VVC)

Just Energy (NYSE: JE) and Vectren (NYSE:VVC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Just Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vectren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vectren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Just Energy and Vectren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25

Just Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.99%. Vectren has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Just Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Just Energy is more favorable than Vectren.

Dividends

Just Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Just Energy pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vectren pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Just Energy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Vectren has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy and Vectren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy 5.74% -214.69% 23.59% Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62%

Volatility & Risk

Just Energy has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Energy and Vectren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy $2.84 billion 0.23 $340.07 million $0.33 13.58 Vectren $2.66 billion 2.05 $216.00 million $2.60 25.24

Just Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vectren. Just Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vectren beats Just Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers. It also provides solar energy solutions; carbon emissions solutions, such as carbon offsets and renewable energy credits; and smart thermostats. As of May 17, 2017, the company served two million residential and commercial customers. It markets its products through various sales channels comprising door-to-door marketing, brokers, online marketing, and others. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

