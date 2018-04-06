Comparing Liberty Interactive QVC Group (QRTEA) & Wayfair (W)

Wayfair (NYSE: W) and Liberty Interactive QVC Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Wayfair alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wayfair and Liberty Interactive QVC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 1 9 12 0 2.50 Liberty Interactive QVC Group 1 1 8 0 2.70

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $85.90, suggesting a potential upside of 26.11%. Liberty Interactive QVC Group has a consensus price target of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Liberty Interactive QVC Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $4.72 billion 1.27 -$244.61 million ($2.80) -24.33 Liberty Interactive QVC Group $10.38 billion 1.10 $1.21 billion $3.25 7.87

Liberty Interactive QVC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Interactive QVC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Liberty Interactive QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -5.18% -31,507.11% -25.40% Liberty Interactive QVC Group 11.64% 19.57% 6.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Liberty Interactive QVC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wayfair has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Interactive QVC Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Interactive QVC Group beats Wayfair on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States. The International segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through its international sites. It has an online selection of furniture, decor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal decor and other home goods. As of December 31, 2016, it had offered five sites, including Websites, mobile-optimized Websites and mobile applications: Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. Wayfair is an online destination for all things home. Birch Lane offers a collection of furnishings and home decor. Its sites feature certain products under its house brands, such as Three Posts and Mercury Row.

About Liberty Interactive QVC Group

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc. (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc. (Evite). The Company’s segments include QVC, zulily, and Corporate and other. Evite is an online invitation and social event planning service on the Web. As of December 31, 2016, QVC marketed and sold a range of consumer products primarily through live merchandise-focused televised shopping programs distributed to approximately 362 million households each day and through its Websites, including QVC.com, and other interactive media, such as mobile applications. Zulily’s merchandise includes women’s, children’s and men’s apparel, children’s merchandise and other products, such as kitchen accessories and home decor.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.