Head-To-Head Review: Limbach (LMB) and Its Rivals

Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Construction – special trade contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Limbach to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Limbach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.9% of Limbach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Construction – special trade contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Limbach and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limbach Competitors 55 168 238 13 2.44

Limbach currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. As a group, “Construction – special trade contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Limbach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Limbach is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach -0.65% -1.14% -0.27% Limbach Competitors -15.49% -13.04% -6.14%

Volatility and Risk

Limbach has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limbach’s peers have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Limbach and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $485.74 million $1.87 million 60.00 Limbach Competitors $3.21 billion -$181.49 million -220.18

Limbach’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Limbach. Limbach is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Limbach beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades. Its facility services comprise mechanical construction, HVAC service and maintenance, energy audits and retrofits, engineering and design build, constructability evaluation, equipment and materials selection, offsite/prefab construction, and sustainable building solutions and practices. The companys customers include healthcare facilities; education, including schools and universities; sports and amusement, including arenas and related facilities; transportation, including passenger terminals and maintenance facilities for rail and airports; government facilities, including federal, state, and local agencies; hospitality, including hotels and resorts; corporate and commercial office buildings; retail and mixed use; residential multifamily apartment buildings (excluding condominiums); and industrial manufacturing. It serves customers primarily located in Florida, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

