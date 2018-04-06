Head-To-Head Comparison: Nelnet (NNI) & Enova International (ENVA)

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nelnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nelnet and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enova International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nelnet presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Enova International has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Nelnet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nelnet and Enova International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.20 billion 1.79 $173.16 million N/A N/A Enova International $843.74 million 0.89 $29.24 million $1.15 19.30

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International.

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Enova International does not pay a dividend. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Nelnet has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 14.41% 8.65% 0.74% Enova International 3.47% 14.11% 3.59%

Summary

Enova International beats Nelnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services, as well as borrower and loan updates for guarantee agencies, and contact center solutions; and licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs; school information system software; professional development and educational instruction services to K-12 schools; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also provides electronic transfer and credit card processing, reporting, billing and invoicing, and integration services; and mobile and virtual terminal solutions for business software products. Its Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services; digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call and communication centers, and sales representatives; and its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. The Company provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, and Brazil. Its customers include small businesses, which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company’s financing products include short-term loans, line of credit accounts, installment loans and receivables purchase agreements (RPAs).

