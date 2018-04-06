Head-To-Head Comparison: NN (NNBR) and Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NN and Global Brass and Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99% Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61%

Volatility and Risk

NN has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NN pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NN and Global Brass and Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 2 2 0 2.50 Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.63%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than Global Brass and Copper.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NN and Global Brass and Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $619.79 million 1.00 $26.03 million $1.55 14.52 Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.46 $50.90 million $2.78 11.62

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than NN. Global Brass and Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NN beats Global Brass and Copper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

