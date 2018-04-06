Reviewing DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) & Smart Sand (SND)

Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) and DistributionNOW (NYSE:DNOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Smart Sand and DistributionNOW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 4 4 0 2.50 DistributionNOW 0 6 4 0 2.40

Smart Sand presently has a consensus price target of $11.34, indicating a potential upside of 83.56%. DistributionNOW has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than DistributionNOW.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Sand and DistributionNOW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $137.21 million 1.84 $21.52 million $0.32 19.31 DistributionNOW $2.65 billion 0.45 -$52.00 million ($0.27) -40.78

Smart Sand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DistributionNOW. DistributionNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Smart Sand has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DistributionNOW has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and DistributionNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 15.69% 7.37% 5.95% DistributionNOW -1.96% -2.46% -1.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of DistributionNOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart Sand beats DistributionNOW on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market. It owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin. In addition to the Oakdale facility, it owns a second property in Jackson County, Wisconsin, known as Hixton site. Its sand reserves include a balanced concentration of coarse (20/40, 30/50 and 40/70 gradation) sands and fine (60/140 gradation) sand. Its reserves contain deposits of approximately 20% of 20/40 and coarser substrate, over 40% of 40/70 mesh substrate and approximately 40% of 100-mesh substrate. Its 30/50 gradation is a derivative of the 20/40 and 40/70 blends.

About DistributionNOW

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain and materials management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

