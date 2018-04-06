Head-To-Head Comparison: Pure Bioscience (PURE) versus Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS: PURE) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pure Bioscience alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pure Bioscience and Orion Engineered Carbons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Engineered Carbons 0 1 6 0 2.86

Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.55%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than Pure Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Pure Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orion Engineered Carbons pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Pure Bioscience does not pay a dividend. Orion Engineered Carbons pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Bioscience and Orion Engineered Carbons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Bioscience -460.07% -260.04% -168.32% Orion Engineered Carbons 5.69% 123.23% 9.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Bioscience and Orion Engineered Carbons’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Bioscience $1.83 million 25.13 -$6.26 million ($0.10) -6.76 Orion Engineered Carbons $1.33 billion 1.22 $75.53 million $1.63 16.63

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Bioscience. Pure Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Engineered Carbons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pure Bioscience has a beta of -1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Engineered Carbons has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats Pure Bioscience on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds. The company offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a antimicrobial food processing aid for use in poultry processing and produce processing; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate used to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate used to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial solution used against bacteria, viruses, yeast, and molds. It sells its products to distributors and end users. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in El Cajon, California.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.à r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.a r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.