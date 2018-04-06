Head-To-Head Comparison: Roku (ROKU) versus Its Rivals

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Roku to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Roku and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 4 2 0 2.14 Roku Competitors 290 1471 2269 74 2.52

Roku currently has a consensus price target of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Roku’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roku has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku N/A N/A N/A Roku Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roku and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $512.76 million -$63.50 million -14.06 Roku Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.11

Roku’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Roku peers beat Roku on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. operates television streaming platform. The Company connects users to streaming content, enables content publishers to build and monetize audiences and provides advertisers with capabilities to engage consumers. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Ad-supported channels available on the Roku platform include CBS News, Crackle, The CW Television Network and Vice; subscription channels include HBO Now, Hulu and Netflix, as well as traditional pay TV replacement services like DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Sony PlayStation Vue; and transactional channels include Amazon Video, Google Play and Vudu. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players.

