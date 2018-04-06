SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) is one of 2 public companies in the “Agricultural services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SiteOne Landscape Supply to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.93% 27.59% 5.38% SiteOne Landscape Supply Competitors 3.25% 22.27% 8.29%

Volatility & Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of shares of all “Agricultural services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SiteOne Landscape Supply and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 0 2 5 0 2.71 SiteOne Landscape Supply Competitors 7 34 71 4 2.62

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus target price of $75.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. As a group, “Agricultural services” companies have a potential upside of 1.42%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $1.86 billion $54.60 million 64.31 SiteOne Landscape Supply Competitors $1.47 billion $45.94 million 54.22

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. SiteOne Landscape Supply is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores. The Company offers a selection of fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides, irrigation supplies, landscape accessories, nursery goods, hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones and blocks, and outdoor lighting products. The Company’s customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specializing in the designing, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. The Company offers various products, such as spreader settings, LESCO equipment specification sheets, golf course supplies, seed: golf and greentech specification binder.

