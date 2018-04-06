Contrasting Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Image Sensing Systems (ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ: ISNS) and Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Stratasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Image Sensing Systems 14.31% 30.65% 23.15% Stratasys -5.98% 0.66% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Image Sensing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Image Sensing Systems has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratasys has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Image Sensing Systems and Stratasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Image Sensing Systems $14.52 million 1.50 $2.07 million N/A N/A Stratasys $668.36 million 1.55 -$38.27 million $0.13 148.77

Image Sensing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stratasys.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Image Sensing Systems and Stratasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Image Sensing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratasys 4 8 3 0 1.93

Stratasys has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 32.09%. Given Stratasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Image Sensing Systems.

Summary

Stratasys beats Image Sensing Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations; and downloadable and cloud-based professional 3D printing workflow software, as well as suites of software with various 3D printing systems. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community, a resource of CAD models for mechanical engineers and designers. The company's products and services are primarily used in automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, jewelry, and education markets. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

