Financial Analysis: Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) & Its Peers

Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Telenav to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -38.56% -56.00% -22.03% Telenav Competitors 0.18% 4.10% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telenav and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $169.58 million -$47.26 million -4.68 Telenav Competitors $7.19 billion $619.32 million 21.75

Telenav’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telenav. Telenav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Telenav shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telenav and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telenav Competitors 76 436 525 26 2.47

Telenav currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 113.24%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Telenav has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav’s competitors have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telenav competitors beat Telenav on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Telenav

TeleNav, Inc. (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles. The advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based on the location of the user and other targeting capabilities. The mobile navigation segment provides its map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices. The Company’s auto and mobile navigation platform allows it to deliver location-based services to auto manufacturers, developers and end users through various distribution channels, including wireless carriers.

