Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) versus Plains GP (PAGP) Head-To-Head Review

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE: AMGP) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Antero Midstream GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Plains GP shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antero Midstream GP and Plains GP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream GP 0 4 12 1 2.82 Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61

Antero Midstream GP currently has a consensus target price of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Plains GP has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Antero Midstream GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Antero Midstream GP is more favorable than Plains GP.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream GP and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream GP 4.58% 22.05% 11.93% Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream GP and Plains GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream GP $69.72 million 42.62 $2.32 million $0.03 532.00 Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.14 -$731.00 million $0.65 35.77

Antero Midstream GP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains GP. Plains GP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Antero Midstream GP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Antero Midstream GP pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP pays out 184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Antero Midstream GP beats Plains GP on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP, formerly Antero Resources Midstream Management LLC, owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure. The Company’s segments include gathering and processing and water handling and treatment. The gathering and processing segment consist of long-term, fee-based activities including low-pressure gathering, compression, high-pressure gathering, processing, fractionation, and condensate gathering. The Company’s water handling and treatment segment consists of long-term fee based activities including fresh water delivery used in completion activity, and water handling services. The Company’s assets are located both in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale in northwest West Virginia and in the core of the Utica Shale in southern Ohio.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased assets comprising 18,700 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment is involved in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in merchant-related activities, including purchase of crude oil, as well as NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; storage of NGL and natural gas; and resale and transport of crude oil and NGL. It owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services, principally for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

