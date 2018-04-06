Head-To-Head Contrast: Cardlytics (CDLX) vs. Weibo (WB)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cardlytics and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Weibo 0 0 8 0 3.00

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 53.64%. Weibo has a consensus price target of $128.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Weibo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A Weibo 30.66% 35.57% 21.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $130.37 million 2.24 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -1.82 Weibo $1.15 billion 21.85 $352.59 million $1.56 72.82

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weibo beats Cardlytics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions (FI). It provides personalized offers and suggestions for FI consumers on their purchase.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services. It offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform, and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through short message service (SMS) or push notification on their device. It offers advertising and marketing solutions to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. It offers its platform partners with tools and application programming interfaces (APIs).

