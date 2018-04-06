Head to Head Review: Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) & China Mobile (CHL)

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: QTNA) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quantenna Communications and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Mobile 1 2 2 0 2.20

Quantenna Communications currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.64%. Given Quantenna Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than China Mobile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 19.51% 0.96% 0.77% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Quantenna Communications does not pay a dividend. China Mobile pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantenna Communications and China Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 2.76 $34.41 million ($0.02) -675.50 China Mobile $109.60 billion 1.70 $16.91 billion $4.13 11.02

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats China Mobile on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc. is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content. The Company combines its wireless systems and software expertise with radio frequency, mixed-signal and digital semiconductor design skills to provide solutions to its customers. Its products include QSR10G, QSR2000, QSR1000, QHS710 and MAUI. The Company offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes. Its solutions portfolio consists of various generations of its radio frequency chip and its digital baseband chip, which together support the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n and 802.11ac.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and voice value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. The company also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications, including music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; and wireline broadband services. In addition, it offers dedicated line services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products, such as corporate VPMN and SMS, as well as tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC services, and value added business. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning design and consulting services; roaming clearance services; technology platform development and maintenance services; and system integration and development solutions, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company is involved in network construction and maintenance, as well as network planning and optimizing, and training services; and provision of electronic communication products design and sale of related products, non-banking financial services, computer hardware and software research and development services, call center services, and mobile Internet digital content services. As of 31 December 2016, it served 849 million mobile customers and 77.62 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.