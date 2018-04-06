Cynapsus Therapeutics (CYNA) & Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX) Financial Review

Cynapsus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYNA) and Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cynapsus Therapeutics and Dimension Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cynapsus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dimension Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dimension Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.65%. Given Dimension Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dimension Therapeutics is more favorable than Cynapsus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cynapsus Therapeutics and Dimension Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cynapsus Therapeutics N/A -35.81% -32.75% Dimension Therapeutics -378.28% -240.95% -118.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cynapsus Therapeutics and Dimension Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cynapsus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dimension Therapeutics $11.47 million 13.08 -$49.00 million N/A N/A

Cynapsus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dimension Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Cynapsus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Dimension Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dimension Therapeutics beats Cynapsus Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cynapsus Therapeutics

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based specialty central nervous system (CNS) pharmaceutical company. It develops a sublingual thin film for the potential treatment for on-demand management of debilitating OFF episodes associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The Company completed a Phase two clinical trial for its product candidate, APL-130277, a sublingual formulation of apomorphine hydrochloride, or apomorphine. Apomorphine is the only molecule approved for acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes for advanced PD patients, but is currently only approved as a subcutaneous injection in the United States. APL-130277 is a turning ON medication designed to convert a PD patient from the OFF to the ON state while avoiding the issues associated with subcutaneous delivery of apomorphine. It is designed to convert all types of OFF episodes, including morning OFF episodes. Furthermore, the Company has initiated its pivotal Phase three clinical program for APL-130277.

About Dimension Therapeutics

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa). The Company’s gene therapy product candidates and programs are designed to provide a functional copy of an abnormal or missing gene using the advanced adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vector delivery technology. DTX101 is the Company’s lead gene therapy product candidate designed to deliver Factor IX (FIX), gene expression in patients with hemophilia B. DTX201 is its Factor VIII (FVIII) gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A. DTX301 is its gene therapy product candidate designed for the treatment of patients with OTC deficiency. DTX401 is its gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with GSDIa.

