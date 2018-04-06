Critical Comparison: ITC (ITC) and Cleco Corporate (NYSE:CNL)

ITC (NYSE: ITC) and Cleco Corporate (NYSE:CNL) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of ITC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of ITC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ITC pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Cleco Corporate pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ITC has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Cleco Corporate has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Cleco Corporate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITC and Cleco Corporate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ITC and Cleco Corporate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ITC and Cleco Corporate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITC 26.05% 16.67% 3.70% Cleco Corporate 21.96% 11.84% 3.86%

Summary

ITC beats Cleco Corporate on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITC

ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in owning, operating, maintaining and investing in transmission infrastructure. The Company’s business consists primarily of the electric transmission operations of its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries. Its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries include International Transmission Company (ITCTransmission), Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC), ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest). The operations performed by its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries fall into the various categories, such as asset planning; engineering, design and construction; maintenance, and real time operations. Its customers include investor-owned utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, power marketers and alternative energy suppliers. It owns and operates high-voltage systems in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

About Cleco Corporate

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, formerly Cleco Corporation, is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Cleco Power and Other. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns over 10 generating units with a total nameplate capacity of approximately 3,330 megawatts (MW) and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns one transmission substation in Louisiana and one transmission substation in Mississippi. Cleco Power is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity within Louisiana. It owns natural gas pipelines and interconnections at all of its generating facilities, which allow it to access various natural gas supply markets and maintain an economical fuel supply for its customers. The Company holds investments in its subsidiary, Cleco Power LLC (Cleco Power).

