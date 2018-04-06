Kubota (KUBTY) and Graco (GGG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Graco (NYSE: GGG) and Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Graco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kubota shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Graco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kubota shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graco and Kubota’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graco 17.12% 40.08% 19.61% Kubota N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Graco has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubota has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Graco pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Kubota pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Graco pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Graco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Graco and Kubota, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graco 0 8 1 0 2.11 Kubota 1 0 0 0 1.00

Graco currently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Graco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Graco is more favorable than Kubota.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graco and Kubota’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graco $1.47 billion 5.31 $252.41 million $1.43 32.31 Kubota $3.53 billion 6.00 $316.27 million N/A N/A

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than Graco.

Summary

Graco beats Kubota on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides liquid finishing equipment; paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products to coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. Its Process segment offers pumps to move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. Its Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; and viscous coatings to roofs, and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. It primarily sells its products through distributors, original equipment manufacturers, home center channels; and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kubota Company Profile

KUBOTA Corporation is a manufacturer of a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products, which include farm equipment, engines, construction machinery and electronic equipped machinery. Its Water & Environment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe‐related products, such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, pumps, valves and other products; environment‐related products, including environmental control plants and other products, and social infrastructure‐related products, such as industrial castings, ceramics, spiral‐welded steel pipes and other products. The Other segment is engaged in services and other businesses. The Company has operations in Japan, the United States, Germany, China, Thailand and other Southeast Asian regions.

