Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Penumbra to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Penumbra alerts:

This table compares Penumbra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 1.40% -0.23% -0.20% Penumbra Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Penumbra and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67 Penumbra Competitors 494 1867 3732 112 2.56

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $130.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Penumbra’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $333.76 million $4.65 million -12,210.00 Penumbra Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -141.39

Penumbra’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Penumbra. Penumbra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing products for use by specialist physicians, including interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, interventional neurologists, interventional radiologists and vascular surgeons. Its neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuro Thrombectomy (Ischemic Stroke), Neurovascular Embolization (Brain Aneurysms) and Neurosurgical Tools (Hemorrhagic Stroke). Its peripheral vascular products include Peripheral Vascular Embolization and Peripheral Thrombectomy.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.