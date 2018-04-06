RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) and Engility (EGL) Financial Review

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) and Engility (NYSE:EGL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RADA Electronic Industries and Engility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Engility 1 4 4 0 2.33

Engility has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given Engility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Engility is more favorable than RADA Electronic Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Engility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADA Electronic Industries $26.18 million 2.78 $2.23 million N/A N/A Engility $1.93 billion 0.45 -$35.19 million $2.33 10.20

RADA Electronic Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engility.

Risk and Volatility

RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engility has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Engility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Engility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RADA Electronic Industries and Engility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADA Electronic Industries 8.55% 8.49% 5.90% Engility -1.82% 12.16% 4.10%

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. It also provides avionics solutions comprising integrated avionics upgrade suites for fighters and mission aircraft; mission and display computers; weapon management systems; data interface and processing computers; mission data recorders and debriefing solutions; HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs). In addition, the company offers inertial navigation systems (INS); R-100F, a FOG based navigation-grade embedded GPS-INS for fighters and helicopters; R-200M, a MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided INS for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft; and modular avionics and MEMS-based INS for UAVs and disposable applications. Further, it provides ground-based radars for tactical applications, such as defense forces protection and border protection. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Israel Military Industries Ltd., and DRS Technologies, as well as Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc. (Engility) is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the United States Government worldwide. The Company’s business is focused on providing a range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services. The Company operates in two segments: Professional Support Services and Mission Support Services. The Professional Support Services segment provides Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) services, program management support and software engineering lifecycle sustainment and support services. Through its Mission Support Services segment, it provides capabilities, such as defense related training, education and support services, law enforcement training, national security infrastructure and institutional development. In January 2014, Engility Holdings Inc completed the acquisition of Dynamics Research Corp.

