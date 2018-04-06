Century Casinos (CNTY) versus Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) Head to Head Analysis

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE: TRK) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Speedway Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Century Casinos does not pay a dividend. Speedway Motorsports pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Speedway Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and Century Casinos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports $453.59 million 1.59 $148.24 million $0.91 19.36 Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.50 $6.25 million $0.45 17.53

Speedway Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Speedway Motorsports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Speedway Motorsports has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Speedway Motorsports and Century Casinos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Speedway Motorsports 0 1 0 0 2.00 Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67

Century Casinos has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Speedway Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Speedway Motorsports and Century Casinos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports 31.30% 4.48% 2.52% Century Casinos 4.06% 7.35% 4.88%

Summary

Speedway Motorsports beats Century Casinos on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2017, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 715,000 with 754 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents office, warehouse, and industrial park space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc. (Century Bets). The United States segment comprises Century Casino & Hotel-Central City, and Century Casino & Hotel-Cripple Creek. The Poland segment consists of Casinos Poland. The Corporate and Other segment comprises Cruise Ships and other. The Company owns casino operations in North America; holds interest in casinos throughout Poland; holds a racetrack and entertainment center (REC) in Canada and the pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta; manages a casino in Aruba, and provides gaming services in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.