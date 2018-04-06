Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Head to Head Contrast

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

This table compares Antares Pharma and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $54.51 million 6.16 -$16.74 million ($0.11) -19.45 Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million 5.29 $5.85 million $0.21 152.62

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -30.71% -44.29% -22.44% Tactile Systems Technology 5.36% 6.09% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antares Pharma and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Antares Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 90.42%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $39.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Antares Pharma on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures pressure-assisted injector devices, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs. The Company’s subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors, Vision reusable needle-free injectors and disposable multi-use pen injectors. The Company operates through drug delivery segment, which includes self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company has developed OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection, which is a single dose, disposable auto injector.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency. Its products deliver long-term treatment of chronic diseases. The Company provides its products for use in the home and sells them through vascular, wound and lymphedema clinics throughout the United States. The Company offers a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Its initial area of therapeutic focus is vascular disease, with a focus on advancing the care in treating lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.