Reviewing The Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) & Its Competitors

The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Stars Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

The Stars Group has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Stars Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Stars Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Stars Group $1.31 billion $259.23 million 11.71 The Stars Group Competitors $6.96 billion $966.00 million 37.81

The Stars Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Stars Group. The Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Stars Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Stars Group 19.74% 21.78% 8.54% The Stars Group Competitors -15.70% -46.65% -1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of The Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Stars Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Stars Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Stars Group Competitors 506 1894 4605 226 2.63

The Stars Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.95%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.21%. Given The Stars Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Stars Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

The Stars Group competitors beat The Stars Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

