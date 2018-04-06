Analyzing Dorman Products (DORM) and Tower International (TOWR)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) and Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Tower International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dorman Products does not pay a dividend. Tower International pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tower International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorman Products and Tower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 4 0 1 2.40 Tower International 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dorman Products currently has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Tower International has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Tower International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower International is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Tower International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Tower International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Tower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 11.80% 18.14% 15.22% Tower International 2.40% 30.05% 6.20%

Volatility and Risk

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower International has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorman Products and Tower International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $903.22 million 2.53 $106.59 million $3.37 20.16 Tower International $1.99 billion 0.30 $47.62 million $3.76 7.77

Dorman Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tower International. Tower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tower International beats Dorman Products on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium XL, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes. It also offers lower vehicle frames and structures, such as pickup truck and sport utility vehicle (SUV) full frames, automotive engine and rear suspension cradles, floor pan components, and cross members. In addition, the company offers complex body-in-white assemblies comprising various components and sub-assemblies. Its products have applications in small and large cars, crossovers, pickups, and SUVs. The company was formerly known as Tower Automotive, LLC and changed its name to Tower International, Inc. in October 2010. Tower International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

