Reviewing Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) and Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ: GFED) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 2 2 0 0 1.50

Guaranty Federal Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $35.17 million 2.92 $5.43 million $1.46 15.86 Westamerica Bancorporation $190.46 million 7.81 $50.02 million N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 15.44% 8.82% 0.86% Westamerica Bancorporation 26.26% 10.30% 1.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides banking products and services in the southwestern corner of Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of April 18, 2017, the company had nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties; and loan production offices in Jasper and Webster Counties. It also provides access to approximately 24,000 ATMs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank. The communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. It provides a range of loans, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer installment and other loans. It maintains a securities portfolio consisting of securities issued by the United States Treasury, United States Government sponsored entities, agency and non-agency mortgage backed securities (MBS), non-agency commercial MBS, agency residential collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO), non-agency residential CMO, obligations of states and political subdivisions, asset-backed securities, corporate securities and other securities.

