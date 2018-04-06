Head-To-Head Review: Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) & Bunge (BG)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) and Bunge (NYSE:BG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Bunge pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cal-Maine Foods does not pay a dividend. Bunge pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bunge has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Bunge shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Bunge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Bunge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.07 billion 2.11 -$74.27 million ($1.54) -30.32 Bunge $45.79 billion 0.23 $160.00 million $1.94 38.96

Bunge has higher revenue and earnings than Cal-Maine Foods. Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cal-Maine Foods and Bunge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bunge 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential downside of 17.20%. Bunge has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Bunge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bunge is more favorable than Cal-Maine Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunge has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Bunge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods 2.23% 5.62% 4.47% Bunge 0.35% 4.36% 1.48%

Summary

Bunge beats Cal-Maine Foods on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products. It classifies all other shell eggs as non-specialty products. The Company markets its specialty shell eggs under the brands, including Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse and 4-Grain. The Company, through Egg-Land’s Best, Inc. (EB), produces, markets and distributes Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes branded eggs. It markets cage-free eggs under its Farmhouse brand and distributes them throughout southeast and southwest regions of the United States. It markets organic, wholesome, cage-free, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. It also produces, markets and distributes private label specialty shell eggs to customers.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals. It provides its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies; and for industrial and biodiesel production applications. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, foodservice distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment offers wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that include dry-milled corn meals, flours and flaking, and brewer's grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blend, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; and milled rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment offers nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers, which comprise nitrogen-based liquid and solid phosphate fertilizers; SSP, ammonia, urea, urea-ammonium nitrate, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium and diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride. The company was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

