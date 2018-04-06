Reviewing Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) and Spx Flow (FLOW)

Spx Flow (NYSE: FLOW) and Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Spx Flow alerts:

87.6% of Spx Flow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Spx Flow shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Franklin Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Franklin Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Spx Flow does not pay a dividend. Franklin Electric pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spx Flow and Franklin Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spx Flow 2 2 4 0 2.25 Franklin Electric 0 3 1 0 2.25

Spx Flow currently has a consensus price target of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.68%. Franklin Electric has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Franklin Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Electric is more favorable than Spx Flow.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spx Flow and Franklin Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spx Flow $1.95 billion 1.07 $46.40 million $1.27 38.87 Franklin Electric $1.12 billion 1.73 $78.18 million $1.92 21.82

Franklin Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spx Flow. Franklin Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spx Flow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Spx Flow has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Electric has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spx Flow and Franklin Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spx Flow 2.38% 6.13% 2.00% Franklin Electric 6.95% 12.97% 7.65%

Summary

Franklin Electric beats Spx Flow on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spx Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. Its motors and pumps are used principally for pumping clean water and wastewater in various residential, agricultural, and industrial applications; and electronic drives and controls are used in motors for controlling functionality, as well as providing protection from various hazards, such as electric surges, over-heating, and dry wells and tanks. The Fueling Systems segment provides pumps, pipes, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment primarily for use in submersible fueling system applications. Its fuel pumping systems are used principally in total system solutions for underground gasoline, diesel, and biofuel systems. This segment serves other energy markets, such as power reliability systems, as well as includes intelligent electronic devices for online monitoring of the power utility, hydroelectric, and industrial markets. The Distribution segment sells to and provides pre-sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. It sells products produced by the Water Systems segment and other brands. The company sells its products to specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies through its employee sales force and independent manufacturing representatives. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Spx Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spx Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.