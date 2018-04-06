Analyzing Aramark (ARMK) & The Hershey (HSY)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aramark and The Hershey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Hershey 2 8 3 0 2.08

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.40%. The Hershey has a consensus price target of $110.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than The Hershey.

Risk and Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hershey has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Aramark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of The Hershey shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of The Hershey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aramark and The Hershey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.65 $373.92 million $1.77 21.89 The Hershey $7.52 billion 2.77 $782.98 million $4.76 20.80

The Hershey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aramark. The Hershey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and The Hershey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.65% 18.68% 4.07% The Hershey 10.42% 116.74% 18.56%

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The Hershey pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hershey pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and The Hershey has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. The Hershey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Aramark beats The Hershey on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, and Bubble Yum brands, as well as under the Golden Monkey, Munching Monkey, Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, Sofit, SkinnyPop, Oatmega, Paqui, and Tyrrells brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.