Analyzing New Media Inv Group (NEWM) and John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW.A) and New Media Inv Group (NYSE:NEWM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. New Media Inv Group pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Media Inv Group pays out 274.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Media Inv Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. New Media Inv Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Media Inv Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for John Wiley & Sons and New Media Inv Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00 New Media Inv Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

John Wiley & Sons presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than New Media Inv Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and New Media Inv Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52 New Media Inv Group $1.34 billion 0.69 -$910,000.00 $0.54 32.24

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than New Media Inv Group. John Wiley & Sons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Media Inv Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of New Media Inv Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and New Media Inv Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09% New Media Inv Group -0.07% 4.18% 2.27%

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats New Media Inv Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

New Media Inv Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc. invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 142 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 326 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 318,000 and total free circulation of approximately 2.0 million; 140 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.5 million; and 569 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 290 million page views per month. Its principal products also comprise 2 yellow page directories with a distribution of approximately 290,000 that cover a population of approximately 419,000 people; 70 business publications; and UpCurve Cloud and ThriveHive digital marketing services. In addition, the company produces niche publications that address specific local market interests, such as recreation, sports, healthcare, and real estate. Further, it produces approximately 250 annual events with a collective attendance approximately 300,000, such as themed expo, signature event, and white label event services. Additionally, the company offers print and online products that offer local market news and information on various topics comprising local news and politics, community and regional events, youth sports, opinion and editorial pages, local schools, obituaries, weddings, and police reports, as well as print and digital marketing products, and commercial printing services. It reaches approximately 22 million people per week; and serves approximately 215,000 business customers. New Media Investment Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

