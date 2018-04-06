Head-To-Head Review: Liberty Latin America (LILAK) & Viacom (VIAB)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ: LILAK) and Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viacom has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Viacom pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Liberty Latin America does not pay a dividend. Viacom pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Viacom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viacom $13.26 billion 0.94 $1.87 billion $3.77 8.20

Viacom has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Latin America and Viacom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 4 1 0 2.20 Viacom 2 17 6 0 2.16

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Viacom has a consensus target price of $35.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Liberty Latin America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than Viacom.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Viacom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A Viacom 15.49% 26.28% 6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Viacom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Viacom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viacom beats Liberty Latin America on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc. offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment creates, acquires and distributes programming and other content for audiences The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for advertisers, content distributors and retailers. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires and distributes motion pictures, television programming and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Paramount Animation, Insurge Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films and Paramount Television brands.

