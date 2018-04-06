Head-To-Head Review: NTT Docomo (DCM) and L3 Technologies (LLL)

NTT Docomo (NYSE: DCM) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and L3 Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $42.41 billion 2.28 $6.07 billion $1.62 16.12 L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.72 $677.00 million $8.47 24.84

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than L3 Technologies. NTT Docomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3 Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of L3 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of L3 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NTT Docomo and L3 Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 4 0 0 2.00 L3 Technologies 0 2 8 1 2.91

L3 Technologies has a consensus price target of $224.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.46%. Given L3 Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NTT Docomo pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. L3 Technologies has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. L3 Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and L3 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 15.25% 12.38% 9.34% L3 Technologies 6.37% 13.63% 5.49%

Summary

L3 Technologies beats NTT Docomo on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services. The smart life business segment includes video and music distribution, electronic books and other services offered through its dmarket portal, as well as finance/payment services, shopping services and various other services to support the Company’s customers’ daily lives. Its other businesses segment primarily includes Mobile Device Protection Service, as well as the development, sale and maintenance of information technology (IT) systems.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc., formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms. It operates through four segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, Communication Systems and Sensor Systems. Electronic Systems provides a broad range of products and services for military and commercial customers in several niche markets across several business areas. Aerospace Systems delivers integrated solutions and provides engineering, modernization, upgrade, sustainment, and maintenance and logistics support. Communication Systems delivers products and services for the global communications market. Sensor Systems provides diverse sensor technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.