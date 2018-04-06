Critical Comparison: Prestige Brands (PBH) versus Its Peers

Prestige Brands (NYSE: PBH) is one of 481 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Prestige Brands to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prestige Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71 Prestige Brands Competitors 2758 8386 21160 565 2.59

Prestige Brands currently has a consensus price target of $78.33, suggesting a potential upside of 129.25%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Prestige Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prestige Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Brands 38.05% 14.14% 3.44% Prestige Brands Competitors -3,117.69% -153.03% -26.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Prestige Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prestige Brands has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Brands and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Brands $882.06 million $69.39 million 14.42 Prestige Brands Competitors $2.04 billion $133.73 million -3.16

Prestige Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Brands. Prestige Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Prestige Brands beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Prestige Brands

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The company's OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

