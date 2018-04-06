Head to Head Review: Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) vs. Prothena (PRTA)

Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ: ROSG) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A Prothena -556.84% -33.37% -27.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rosetta Genomics and Prothena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Genomics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prothena 0 1 10 0 2.91

Prothena has a consensus price target of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 83.64%. Given Prothena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prothena is more favorable than Rosetta Genomics.

Volatility and Risk

Rosetta Genomics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Genomics $9.23 million 0.26 -$16.23 million ($9.31) -0.04 Prothena $27.52 million 56.05 -$153.23 million ($4.07) -9.83

Rosetta Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rosetta Genomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Rosetta Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Prothena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prothena beats Rosetta Genomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests-based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH). The Company is marketing and selling over four diagnostic tests based on its microRNA technologies, which include RosettaGX Cancer Origin, mi-LUNG, mi-KIDNEY and RosettaGX Reveal. The Company’s therapeutic pipeline consists of the projects, which include Rimonim Consortium and Magneton Project. The Company focuses on developing diagnostic assay, RosettaGX Reveal V2. It is also focusing on developing Bladder cancer risk stratification.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis. Its discovery-stage programs include Tau for treating Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, frontotemporal dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and other tauopathies; Aß, or Amyloid Beta for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; ALECT2 for ALECT2 amyloidosis; TDP-43 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; and Sortilin for frontotemporal dementia and neuro inflammation. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation to develop new therapies for a range of neurodegenerative diseases. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

