Sito Mobile (SITO) vs. Cellcom Israel (CEL) Financial Review

Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) and Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cellcom Israel and Sito Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sito Mobile 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sito Mobile has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.43%. Given Sito Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sito Mobile is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Sito Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 2.92% 8.02% 1.84% Sito Mobile -37.29% -64.61% -32.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Sito Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.60 $33.00 million N/A N/A Sito Mobile $43.10 million 2.11 -$14.56 million ($0.50) -7.24

Cellcom Israel has higher revenue and earnings than Sito Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sito Mobile has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization. Geo-fencing targets customers within a certain radius of location and uses technology to push coupons, advertisements and promotions to mobile applications. Verified Walk-in tracks foot-traffic to locations and which advertisements drive action. Behavioral Targeting tracks past behaviors over 30 to 90 day increments allowing for real-time campaign management. Analytics and Optimization is a culling and building measurement system. SITO Mobile Messaging is a platform for building and controlling programs, including messaging and customer incentive programs.

