Head-To-Head Review: Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) & Murphy USA (MUSA)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Murphy USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.14 $37.99 million $0.70 31.61 Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.18 $245.26 million $4.32 16.17

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Suburban Propane Partners. Murphy USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83% Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Suburban Propane Partners and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $91.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.21%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Suburban Propane Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

