Head-To-Head Review: TETRA Technologies (TTI) versus Transocean (RIG)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Transocean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 6 6 0 2.50 Transocean 7 8 12 0 2.19

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 57.46%. Transocean has a consensus price target of $11.47, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given TETRA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Transocean.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $820.38 million 0.46 -$39.04 million ($0.21) -15.52 Transocean $2.97 billion 1.49 -$3.13 billion ($0.06) -160.83

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean. Transocean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Transocean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -4.76% -4.20% -1.21% Transocean -105.18% -0.17% -0.10%

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore. The Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. Its Production Testing division provides frac flowback services, production well testing services, offshore rig cooling and other associated services in various oil and gas producing regions. The Compression division provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Offshore division consists of two operating segments: Offshore Services and Maritech.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 9, 2017, its fleet consisted of 30 floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters, six midwater floaters and 10 high-specification jackups. As February 9, 2017, it also had four ultra-deepwater drillships and five high-specification jackups under construction or under contract to be constructed. Its contract drilling services operations are spread across oil and gas exploration and development areas throughout the world. The Company’s drilling fleet can be characterized as floaters, including drillships and semisubmersibles, and jackups.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.