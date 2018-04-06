Financial Comparison: Teradyne (TER) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Teradyne (NYSE:TER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Trimble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trimble has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trimble does not pay a dividend. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 4.56% 13.37% 8.03% Teradyne 12.06% 23.37% 15.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trimble and Teradyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 4 5 0 2.56 Teradyne 0 3 10 0 2.77

Trimble presently has a consensus price target of $41.78, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Teradyne has a consensus price target of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Teradyne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimble and Teradyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $2.65 billion 3.22 $121.10 million $1.28 26.84 Teradyne $2.14 billion 3.90 $257.69 million $2.34 18.24

Teradyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trimble. Teradyne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teradyne beats Trimble on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc., formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities. The Company’s business segments include Building and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resource and utilities and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, government and land management. The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment serves customers working in transportation.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries. Its segments include Semiconductor Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor test products and services; System Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for defense/aerospace instrumentation test, storage test and circuit-board test; Wireless Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of wireless test products and services, and Industrial Automation, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of collaborative robots.

