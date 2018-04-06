Head to Head Survey: Capital Product Partners (CPLP) vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $249.12 million 1.60 $38.48 million $0.25 12.28 Navios Maritime Acquisition $227.29 million 0.52 -$78.89 million ($0.12) -6.58

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition. Navios Maritime Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Product Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Capital Product Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 14.31% 4.30% 2.50% Navios Maritime Acquisition -34.67% -3.81% -1.18%

Volatility & Risk

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Capital Product Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters. The Company’s fleet includes approximately 38 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately four million deadweight tons (dwt). The fleet includes approximately eight very large crude carrier (VLCC) tankers, which transport crude oil, and over eight Long Range 1 (LR1) product tankers; approximately 18 Medium Range 2 (MR2) product tankers, and over four chemical tankers, which transport refined petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. Its vessels include Nave Constellation, Nave Universe, Nave Polaris, Nave Cosmos, Nave Velocity, Nave Sextans, Nave Pyxis, Nave Luminosity, Nave Jupiter and Nave Pulsar.

