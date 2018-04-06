Head-To-Head Survey: C&J Energy Services (CJ) vs. NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services N/A N/A N/A NCS Multistage 1.04% 2.29% 1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C&J Energy Services and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 1 13 0 2.93 NCS Multistage 0 1 7 0 2.88

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.95%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 51.58%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than C&J Energy Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C&J Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 1.12 -$9.59 million ($0.14) -191.50 NCS Multistage $201.63 million 3.58 $2.10 million $0.20 81.05

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C&J Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats C&J Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry. It operates in various North American onshore basins. Its Completion Services segment includes the hydraulic fracturing services, cased-hole wireline services, coiled tubing services and other well stimulation services. Its Well Support Services segment includes services, including rig services, fluid management services and other special well site services. Other services segment includes directional drilling services, equipment manufacturing and repair, specialty chemicals sales, research and technology, and the Middle East operations, as well as cementing services.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

