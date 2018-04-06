Head to Head Survey: DISH Network (DISH) vs. The Competition

DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare DISH Network to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $14.39 billion $2.10 billion 15.54 DISH Network Competitors $12.88 billion $1.94 billion 54.37

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 14.59% 22.56% 4.35% DISH Network Competitors 1,299.83% 26.80% 3.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DISH Network has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISH Network’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DISH Network and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 8 8 0 2.41 DISH Network Competitors 290 1471 2269 74 2.52

DISH Network currently has a consensus price target of $63.53, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 21.52%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

DISH Network competitors beat DISH Network on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations. The Sling branded pay-TV services consist of live, linear streaming over-the-top Internet-based domestic, international and Latino video programing services. The Company markets broadband services under the dishNET brand. The Company makes investments in the research and development, wireless testing and wireless network infrastructure.

