Analyzing Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Its Rivals

Dover Motorsports (NYSE: DVD) is one of 11 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dover Motorsports to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $46.74 million $8.42 million 20.50 Dover Motorsports Competitors $1.14 billion -$26.01 million 4.45

Dover Motorsports’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Dover Motorsports. Dover Motorsports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 70.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 18.03% 7.31% 4.71% Dover Motorsports Competitors 3.69% 3.39% 1.57%

Risk and Volatility

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports’ competitors have a beta of 0.27, meaning that their average share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dover Motorsports and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports Competitors 9 49 137 5 2.69

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Dover Motorsports’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dover Motorsports has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

