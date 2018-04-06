Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) is one of 8 public companies in the “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hibbett Sports to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hibbett Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Hibbett Sports has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett Sports’ peers have a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett Sports and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett Sports 3.62% 10.37% 7.29% Hibbett Sports Competitors -0.58% 9.45% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hibbett Sports and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett Sports 2 9 6 0 2.24 Hibbett Sports Competitors 93 521 538 25 2.42

Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential downside of 19.64%. As a group, “Miscellaneous shopping goods stores” companies have a potential upside of 42.50%. Given Hibbett Sports’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hibbett Sports has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hibbett Sports and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett Sports $968.22 million $35.03 million 16.47 Hibbett Sports Competitors $3.42 billion $72.37 million 16.12

Hibbett Sports’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hibbett Sports. Hibbett Sports is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hibbett Sports peers beat Hibbett Sports on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. The company also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. Hibbett Sports, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

