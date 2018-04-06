Head-To-Head Survey: Leju (LEJU) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

Leju (NYSE: LEJU) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju -44.38% -53.19% -34.31% Urstadt Biddle Properties 42.41% 13.40% 5.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leju and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $362.53 million 0.42 -$160.90 million ($1.19) -0.94 Urstadt Biddle Properties $123.56 million 6.15 $52.93 million $1.15 17.10

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leju. Leju is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Leju does not pay a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 93.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Leju has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leju and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 1 0 0 0 1.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00

Leju currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Leju’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leju is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Leju on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 82 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 192 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 24 consecutive years.

